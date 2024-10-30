Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in October

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,092.0 days.
Andritz Price Performance
ADRZF opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. Andritz has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $71.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average is $63.19.
Andritz Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Andritz
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.