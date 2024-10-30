AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,743,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $312,940,000 after buying an additional 1,215,741 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 316,931 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.7% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 126,277 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 430,106 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 173,175 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AU opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $32.57.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

