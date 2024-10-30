ArcBest (ARCB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect ArcBest to post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ArcBest to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ArcBest Stock Performance

ARCB stock opened at $104.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $94.76 and a 1 year high of $153.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research cut ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ArcBest from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.93 per share, with a total value of $103,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,344.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

