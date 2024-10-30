Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 266 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 238.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $115.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.45 and a 200-day moving average of $110.67. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $126.07.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.