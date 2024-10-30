Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 614 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

OEF stock opened at $282.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.89 and its 200-day moving average is $262.92. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $195.10 and a twelve month high of $283.40.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

