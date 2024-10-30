Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 36.2% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 153,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.7% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 59,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $125.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.09 and a 52-week high of $128.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 66.84%.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,705.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

