Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in VF during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in VF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 14,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in VF by 434.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 143,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 116,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in VF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VFC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on VF from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on VF from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VF in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VF in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,972.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VF Price Performance

VFC opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. VF Corporation has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $21.93.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. VF had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. VF’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that VF Corporation will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. VF’s payout ratio is -11.92%.

VF Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.