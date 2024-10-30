Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $666,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 920 shares of the software company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,873 shares of the software company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the software company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,693.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,693.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,944.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,200,929. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $289.66 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $294.13. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HSBC raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $242.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.95.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

