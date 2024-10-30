Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,623 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 86.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 129,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 91,974 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 96,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $110.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.73. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $114.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.84.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.68. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

