Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) vs. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF – Get Free Report) and Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and Armada Hoffler Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Armada Hoffler Properties 1.10% 1.26% 0.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and Armada Hoffler Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Armada Hoffler Properties 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.55%. Given Armada Hoffler Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Armada Hoffler Properties is more favorable than Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust.

This table compares Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and Armada Hoffler Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Armada Hoffler Properties $735.26 million 1.32 $8.29 million $0.09 121.39

Armada Hoffler Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Flex Properties, Cominar’s Proportionate Share, and Joint Ventures. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to the ownership of the Company’s operating property portfolio, the Company develops and builds properties for its own account and through joint ventures between the Company and unaffiliated partners and also invests in development projects through real estate financing arrangements. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients. The Company’s construction and development experience includes mid- and high-rise office buildings, retail strip malls, retail power centers, multifamily apartment communities, hotels and conference centers, single- and multi-tenant industrial, distribution, and manufacturing facilities, educational, medical, and special purpose facilities, government projects, parking garages, and mixed-use town centers. The Company is the sole general partner of Armada Hoffler, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”) and, as of March 31, 2024, owned 75.5% of the economic interest in the Operating Partnership, of which 0.1% is held as general partnership units. The operations of the Company are conducted primarily through the Operating Partnership and the wholly owned subsidiaries thereof.

