ASE Technology (ASX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

