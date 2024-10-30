Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 8,685 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 164.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cummins by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,001,000 after buying an additional 604,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,696,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,869,000 after purchasing an additional 26,977 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,691,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,190 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,042,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 38,765.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,616,000 after purchasing an additional 972,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.55.

Cummins Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE CMI opened at $331.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $340.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 53.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

