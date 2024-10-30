Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.04 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 131.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 352.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $71.20. The stock has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,382. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

