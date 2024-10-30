AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the September 30th total of 30,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

AstroNova Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AstroNova stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.67% of AstroNova worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

