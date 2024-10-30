Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.72% from the stock’s current price.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Asure Software

Asure Software Stock Performance

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $9.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $254.55 million, a P/E ratio of -22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.55. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $10.52.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.56 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $84,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 239,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,210.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 239,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,210.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $43,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at $244,753.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,737,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,181,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 71,495 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 754,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 55,123 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 7.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 750,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 465.1% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 526,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 433,197 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.