AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Shares Down 8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) were down 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$20.25 and last traded at C$20.25. Approximately 325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.00.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 8.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.23.

About AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards in Austria, Germany, Other European Countries, China, Other Asian Countries, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others.

