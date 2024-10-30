Atb Cap Markets Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for TSE:WCN

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNFree Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Waste Connections in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.62. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $9.98 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WCN. ATB Capital raised their target price on Waste Connections from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight Capital set a C$270.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$205.10.

Waste Connections Stock Up 2.2 %

WCN stock opened at C$251.27 on Monday. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of C$177.90 and a twelve month high of C$253.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$247.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$239.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 8,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$249.52, for a total transaction of C$1,996,164.00. In other Waste Connections news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$249.52, for a total value of C$1,996,164.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$252.28, for a total value of C$144,051.88. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,371 shares of company stock worth $3,171,428. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.426 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

