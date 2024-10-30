Atlanta Braves (BATRK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Atlanta Braves to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 0.71. Atlanta Braves has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

