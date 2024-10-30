Autumn Glory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,412 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 591.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,986,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 317,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. Eight Capital raised shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $198.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.56.

Waste Connections Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at $180.48 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.41 and a fifty-two week high of $187.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.38. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $401,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,243.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $401,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,243.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,428.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $940,335. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.