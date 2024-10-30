Autumn Glory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $395.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $391.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.96 and a 52 week high of $421.56.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

