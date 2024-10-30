Autumn Glory Partners LLC Invests $216,000 in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

FTCS opened at $89.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2566 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

