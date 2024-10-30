Autumn Glory Partners LLC Invests $216,000 in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
FTCS opened at $89.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.48.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Capital Strength ETF
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.