Autumn Glory Partners LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $310.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.68 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 586.68, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush set a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

