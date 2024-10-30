Autumn Glory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 3.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth $1,971,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Chubb by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 64.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $764,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 1.0 %

Chubb Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $287.15 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $210.25 and a one year high of $302.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.37.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

