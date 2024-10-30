Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS SYLD opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

See Also

