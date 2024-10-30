Autumn Glory Partners LLC Takes $252,000 Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,888 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 5,742.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in UBS Group by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

UBS Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.18. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $32.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UBS. StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Stories

