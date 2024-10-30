Autumn Glory Partners LLC Takes $320,000 Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 438.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 330.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 308.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 438.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,084.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.64 per share, with a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,874,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,168,279.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 601,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,354 and sold 411,388 shares valued at $9,452,761. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Up 0.2 %

CPNG opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $26.28. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 282.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.66.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

