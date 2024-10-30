Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Short Interest Update

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 191,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Avalon GloboCare Trading Down 23.5 %

Shares of ALBT stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a market cap of $36.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.31. Avalon GloboCare has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

