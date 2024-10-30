Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Robert W. Baird

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AVTR. Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

AVTR stock opened at $22.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. Avantor has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,372.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2,003.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 1,830.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

