B. Riley Forecasts Weaker Earnings for International Seaways

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of International Seaways in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $7.38 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.31. The consensus estimate for International Seaways’ current full-year earnings is $9.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INSW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of International Seaways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Seaways has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.89. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $42.08 and a 12 month high of $65.94.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.13). International Seaways had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. International Seaways’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $245,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,079.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $245,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,079.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $55,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,378.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $751,840 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth $2,604,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 102.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in International Seaways by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.