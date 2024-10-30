Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,670 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 32.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 280,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 69,046 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.6% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,571,855. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.44. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

About Baker Hughes

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

