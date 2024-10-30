Ball (BALL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Ball to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ball to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ball Stock Down 2.0 %

BALL opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. Ball has a 12 month low of $46.95 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.37 and a 200 day moving average of $65.10.

Ball Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ball from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ball from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

