Barclays Boosts Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $88.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.82.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Boston Properties stock opened at $86.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $90.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.31.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $1,621,248.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $1,621,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $351,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,568,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,289,000 after acquiring an additional 122,583 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 25.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,637,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,348,000 after acquiring an additional 542,610 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,923,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,394,000 after acquiring an additional 120,650 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 32.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,503,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,567,000 after acquiring an additional 371,946 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,248,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,878,000 after acquiring an additional 38,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

