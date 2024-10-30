Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BCS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BCS stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. Barclays has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2684 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 21.64%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 29.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 43,786 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 8.6% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

