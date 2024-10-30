Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 832 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

