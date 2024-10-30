Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires Shares of 4,596 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 330.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,950,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,435 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 387.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,299,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after buying an additional 2,622,288 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 289.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,032,000 after buying an additional 1,355,351 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 409.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,425,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,231,000 after buying an additional 1,145,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $135,897,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 25,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $1,165,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,497.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $1,715,173.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,713.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,370 shares of company stock worth $10,880,243 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.48.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

