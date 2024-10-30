Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 340.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $211,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $241,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $277,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Up 0.0 %

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $22.68.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.1523 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

