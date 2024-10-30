Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 1,314 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,379,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,478,000 after buying an additional 165,105 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE OHI opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

View Our Latest Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.