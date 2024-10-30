Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 374 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IFRA opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

