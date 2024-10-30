Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 3,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, TNF LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.46 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

