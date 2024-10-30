Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $305,000 Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,202,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,237,000 after purchasing an additional 295,075 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,644,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,171 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,475,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,667,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,282,000 after purchasing an additional 94,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,565,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,028,000 after purchasing an additional 216,965 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

DFSV stock opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $32.29.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

