Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $318,000 Stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned about 0.09% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $354.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.53.

About Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.