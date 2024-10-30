Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $329,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

