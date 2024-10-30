Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $218,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 52.6% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 272.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $78.44 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The stock has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

