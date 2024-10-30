Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 867 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.09.

NYSE AXP opened at $270.51 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $141.73 and a 12 month high of $286.36. The stock has a market cap of $190.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $16.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total transaction of $21,049,740.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,656 shares in the company, valued at $30,176,150.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

