Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,666 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,206 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,415,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 8,797.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 907,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,250,000 after buying an additional 897,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Stephens reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Shares of CARR opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average of $68.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

