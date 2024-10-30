Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 3.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

