Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases Shares of 10,403 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.