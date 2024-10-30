Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 451 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 16.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 461.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 58,048 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 2,128.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth $4,432,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 346.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 19,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $130.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $119.48 and a 1-year high of $161.64. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

