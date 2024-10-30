Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC stock opened at $77.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.77. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $62.72 and a one year high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.31%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

