Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 858.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 924.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 636.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 934.5% in the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 961.3% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,870,000 after buying an additional 1,301,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,295.1% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $179.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42. The company has a market cap of $834.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.35%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

